Spinnaker Trust Has $204,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.84 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

