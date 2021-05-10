Spendcoin (SPND) Trading Down 44.5% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00788198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.80 or 0.09040972 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

