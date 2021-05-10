SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

