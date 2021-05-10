SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

