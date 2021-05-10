SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of SPXXF opened at $8.40 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
