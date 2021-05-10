S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 247,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $392.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.08 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

