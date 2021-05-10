Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

NYSE:SWX opened at $70.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

