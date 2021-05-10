SOMESING Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $14.56 million and $1.07 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00249648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.95 or 0.01162184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.67 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,238.42 or 0.99783492 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

