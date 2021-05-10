SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.40.

SEDG stock opened at $220.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

