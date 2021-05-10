SnowSwap Price Hits $32.12 on Major Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.12 or 0.00057387 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $507,698.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

