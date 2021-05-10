Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $253.82

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.82 and last traded at $253.10, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

