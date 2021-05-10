Smith Salley & Associates Has $23.09 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

CSCO stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

