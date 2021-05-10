Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.85 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $95.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

