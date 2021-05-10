Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,019 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Broadcom by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 37,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $450.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

