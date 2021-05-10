SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.62 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

