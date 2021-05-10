SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SLM by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

