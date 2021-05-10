Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.55.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $175.12 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.