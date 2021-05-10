Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $175.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

