Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $34.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

