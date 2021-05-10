Skycoin (SKY) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $68.48 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00006126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

