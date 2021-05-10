Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

