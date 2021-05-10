SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $203.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

