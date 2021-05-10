Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $3.5792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

