Signify Health (SGFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signify Health stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

