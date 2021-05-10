Signaturefd LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of nCino at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $56.55 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.