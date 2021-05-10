Signaturefd LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,768,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,271,000 after purchasing an additional 416,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09.

