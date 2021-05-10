Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE WMT opened at $140.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
