Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

