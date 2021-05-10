Signaturefd LLC Has $148.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $148,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07.

