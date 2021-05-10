Signaturefd LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

