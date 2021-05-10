Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

JCI opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

