Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GCTAF. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

