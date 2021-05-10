Showcase Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $845,073.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00249721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $690.15 or 0.01206124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.62 or 0.00747324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.82 or 0.99973262 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,610 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

