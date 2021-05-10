Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €108.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of SAE opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -138.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of €183.70 and a 200 day moving average of €171.75. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

