Shift Technologies (SFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.