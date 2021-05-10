Sharder Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $575,295.03 and $103.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.96 or 0.00790678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.21 or 0.09021816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

