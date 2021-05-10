SFE Investment Counsel Sells 115 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Square were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $233.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.79. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.