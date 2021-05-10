SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 22,792 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

