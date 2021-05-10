SFE Investment Counsel Invests $206,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.13.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $141.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.57. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $142.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

