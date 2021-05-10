SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

BSCP stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

