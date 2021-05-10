SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,190. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of PI stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.