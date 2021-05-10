Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after buying an additional 1,544,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 553,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 100,273 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of SVC opened at $12.08 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

