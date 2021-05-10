Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0577 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Semux has a total market cap of $733,923.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012129 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004038 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

