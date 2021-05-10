Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.