SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $43.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 777,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,363. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

