Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.