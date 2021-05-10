Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $18.15 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

