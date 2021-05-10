Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Lifted by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 62.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 2.7% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after buying an additional 1,085,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $239.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

