Scotiabank Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$8.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.93. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

