Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$158.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$165.56.

TSU opened at C$156.31 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$46.84 and a 1 year high of C$157.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.41.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

