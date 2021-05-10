Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.65 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

